Eaton Vance Management Has $78.61 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,793,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in National Vision were worth $78,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 9.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

