Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.59% of Celanese worth $98,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

