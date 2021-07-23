Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Autodesk stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

