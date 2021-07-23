Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,858 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

