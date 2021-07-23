Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,148. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

