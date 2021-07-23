SYNC Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,686.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 7% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1,686.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00435214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.01355197 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,105,633 coins and its circulating supply is 119,699,528 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

