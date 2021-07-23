Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iridium reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Growing subscriber base and higher service revenues driven by strong demand for consumer-oriented devices are tailwinds. The company expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 and raised the outlook for service revenues. Commercial business is considered Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide services across territories. However, intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers.”

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -405.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,619,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

