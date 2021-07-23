Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

SNAP stock traded up $14.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 860,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

