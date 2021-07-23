Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 316,327 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $104,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

