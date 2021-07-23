Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $107.62 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.71% of Masco worth $107,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

