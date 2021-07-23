Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,972 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,034,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

