Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRKU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,271,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

