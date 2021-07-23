Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,551,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $19,378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $11,854,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

