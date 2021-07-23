Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,935,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.