Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 18,821 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $323.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $342.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,516 shares of company stock worth $68,937,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

