Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,988,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

