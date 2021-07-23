Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 18,639 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 185.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. 4,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

