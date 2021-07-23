Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.16% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

