Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 210,332 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 993.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,431,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. 74,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.