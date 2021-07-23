Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ryder System accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Ryder System worth $206,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $79,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

