Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 493.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,165. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

