AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 380.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,673. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.17.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

