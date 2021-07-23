Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for about 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $240,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.98. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.06 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

