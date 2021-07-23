Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $172,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.04. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,595. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.