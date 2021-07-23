First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.54% of First Merchants worth $140,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

