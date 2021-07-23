$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report $31.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $132.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

