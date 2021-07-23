Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.