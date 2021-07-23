Crust Network Price Reaches $25.12 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $25.12 or 0.00077303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $45.24 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00868509 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

