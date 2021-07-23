PAC Global Hits Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.01255775 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars.

