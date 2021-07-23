Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.32

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 308108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

