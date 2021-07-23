Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.32

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 308108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
VNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.
The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).
