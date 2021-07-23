Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $13.09. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 6,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

