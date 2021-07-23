POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $74.16

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $76.63. POSCO shares last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 885 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

