Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.02

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Hailiang Education Group worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

