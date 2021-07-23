Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $39,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.