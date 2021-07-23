Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,965 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,305,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

