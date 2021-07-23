34,409 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,214 shares of company stock worth $8,749,758 over the last three months.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

