Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQ opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.