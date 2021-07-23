Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

