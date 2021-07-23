Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
