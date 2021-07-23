State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 15,399 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ResMed by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,558,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $257.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $258.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

