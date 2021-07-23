State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $36.13 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $36,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

