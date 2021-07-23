Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.46% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

AXTA stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

