Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,753,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,265,000.

OTCMKTS IGNYU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

