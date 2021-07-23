State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 143.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Cimarex Energy worth $37,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

