3,543 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $100.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

