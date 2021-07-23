14,673 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 457.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $902.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

