Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 13,755 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

