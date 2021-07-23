Morgan Stanley Buys 643,741 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $316,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $36.07 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.