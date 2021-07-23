Caxton Associates LP Invests $304,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 190,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $15,892,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.08. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

