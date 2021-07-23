Morgan Stanley Has $384.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 292.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $384,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,058.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,353,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.