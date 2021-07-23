Morgan Stanley Sells 3,703,554 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,703,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Baidu were worth $347,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $178.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.61. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

